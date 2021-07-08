Schumer, Velázquez Visit Red Hook Houses, Say Biden’s American Jobs Plan Doesn’t Give Enough Money to NYCHA

Two of Brooklyn’s most prominent federal officials say the president’s infrastructure plan doesn’t provide enough funding for New York City’s ailing public housing stock.

Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez and Senator Chuck Schumer speak at NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses on Thursday, June 8th, 2021. (Image: Billy Richling/Bklyner)

Two of Brooklyn’s most prominent federal officials say the president’s infrastructure plan doesn’t provide enough funding for New York City’s ailing public housing stock.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez say they want to double the $40 billion in funding to public housing agencies currently called for in President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan proposal. They say they’ll push for $80 billion for public housing nationwide, and want to direct half of that to the beleaguered New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), which faces an estimated $40 billion backlog in repairs.