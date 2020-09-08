Sarah Pitts, A Prosecutor From Brooklyn, Was Killed In Bike Crash

WILLIAMSBURG – Sarah Pitts, 35, a senior assistant district attorney at Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez’s office, was killed riding her bike on Labor Day.

On Monday, September 7 at around 12:35 a.m., Pitts was cycling eastbound on Wythe Avenue in Williamsburg. At the same time, a person driving a charter bus was traveling northbound on Williamsburg Street when they struck Pitts at the intersection. Pitts, a resident of Prospect Heights, was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was pronounced dead. According to the NYPD, the driver remained at the scene. The bus that hit Pitts belonged to Excellent Bus Service, the driver had no alcohol in his system, and the driver had a valid license, the Daily News reported.

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gonzelez described Pitts as a “brilliant and compassionate lawyer dedicated to seeking justice.” He added that Pitts joined his office in 2018 to “work towards bringing change to the criminal justice system, making it fairer and safer for everyone.”

Pitts had been assigned to the Appeals Bureau and worked with the Post-Conviction Justice Bureau to review parole applications to determine which the office would be supporting.

“And when the COVID crisis struck, Sarah selflessly volunteered to come into the office to help with urgent matters and to relieve the administrative staff so they would not bear the full burden of the pandemic,” Gonzalez said. “She was a kind and generous coworker who will be greatly missed.”