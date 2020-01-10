Man Breaks into Laundry Room to Steal Change in Kensington

KENSINGTON – A man attempted to force open a laundry room change machine on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, a man entered a residential building in the vicinity of Albemarle Road and East 5 Street. The man gained entry to the building’s laundry room by forcing open the front door.

Once inside, he unsuccessfully attempted to open a change machine using a power tool. He was caught by a building employee and escorted off the premises, cops said.

The man is described as white with a light-colored beard. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored knit cap, a dark-colored hooded sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing, watch video of suspect below.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.