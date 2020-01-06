RIP: Two Deaths on Sunday

MIDWOOD – On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at approximately just before 3 am, Tatyana Mihnyonok, 28, was found dead in the stairwell on the 5th-floor landing at 1480 Ocean Avenue in Midwood (between I and J) where she resided. NYPD say there were no signs of trauma, and no criminality is suspected. Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY- On Sunday, January 5, 2020, at approximately 9 am hours, police responded to a 911 call of an unconscious man inside of an apartment at 5945 Shore Parkway, the Bayview Houses. Responding officers found Michael Howard, 50, dead in his bed. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.