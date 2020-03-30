Rep. Nydia Velázquez Diagnosed With ‘Presumed Coronavirus Infection’

BROOKLYN – Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez confirmed that she was diagnosed with ‘presumed coronavirus infection’ and is isolating herself in her home.

“In the wee hours of Sunday morning, I began to feel under the weather. I developed the abrupt onset of muscle aches, fevers, nasal congestion, and stomach upset,” she said in a statement. “I noticed that I could no longer smell my perfume or taste my food.”

Velázquez, who has been representing the 7th Congressional District since 2013, said she then called her attending physician who diagnosed her with ‘presumed coronavirus infection.’

“My symptoms are mild at the present time and I am taking Tylenol for fever, and isolating myself at my home,” she said. She noted that at the advice of her attending physician, neither the testing for COVID-19 or visiting the doctor’s office was recommended.

“I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely, and in constant contact with my staff. I’ll continue my work on behalf of New Yorkers as together we overcome this virus. I encourage everyone to stay at home and continue practicing social distance.”

The number of positive coronavirus cases keeps increasing. As of this morning, the number of cases in NYC is 36, 221, with 9,521 cases in Brooklyn. Please continue staying at home. And to Ms. Velázquez, get well soon!