Queens Man Shot & Killed In Boerum Hill

BOERUM HILL – A 58-year-old man from Queens was shot and killed over the weekend. The killer is yet to be found.

On Sunday, October 18 at 3:30 a.m., cops responded to a 911 call and arrived to find 58-year-old Jose Celis lying on the street at Fourth Avenue and Pacific Street unconscious and unresponsive. Celis also has a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, October 20.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The number of shooting incidents in the 84 Pct, which encompasses Brooklyn Heights, Boerum Hill, and Vinegar Hill, has more than tripled this year, going from two in 2019, to seven as of last week. The number of shooting victims has quadrupled going from two last year, to eight in 2020.