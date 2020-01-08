Protest Against War with Iran Tomorrow

For the past week, the U.S. has faced the threat of another war in the Middle East, and tomorrow marks a day of nationwide protests. Women-led grassroots organization CODEPINK is organizing protests in 15 cities across the U.S. for a ‘National Day of Action.’ One will take place in Times Square at 5 p.m.

“The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences,” CODEPINK writes on the event page. “For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action.”

While President Trump announced today that he would not be carrying out further military action against Iran, CODEPINK stated via its Twitter page that it would still go forth with tomorrow’s protest.

The organization asks that attendees of the protest print and bring this form to help sign people up for the organization’s January 25 international day of action, and to then send photos of the filled form to iran@codepink.org.

The organization has also provided a ‘Global Peace Activist Toolkit.’