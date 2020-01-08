News

Protest Against War with Iran Tomorrow

Rachel Lindy Baron|

For the past week, the U.S. has faced the threat of another war in the Middle East, and tomorrow marks a day of nationwide protests. Women-led grassroots organization CODEPINK is organizing protests in 15 cities across the U.S. for a ‘National Day of Action.’ One will take place in Times Square at 5 p.m.

“The Trump administration is dragging the United States into a war with Iran that could engulf the whole region and could quickly turn into a global conflict of unpredictable scope and the gravest consequences,” CODEPINK writes on the event page. “For all who believe in peace, for all who are opposed to yet another catastrophic war, now is the time to take action.”

While President Trump announced today that he would not be carrying out further military action against Iran, CODEPINK stated via its Twitter page that it would still go forth with tomorrow’s protest.

Bklyner reporting is supported by our subscribers and:

The organization asks that attendees of the protest print and bring this form to help sign people up for the organization’s January 25 international day of action, and to then send photos of the filled form to iran@codepink.org.

The organization has also provided a ‘Global Peace Activist Toolkit.’

share this story
Avatar

Rachel Lindy Baron

Rachel is a freelance writer and recent Brooklyn transplant who is a bit obsessed with food.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

City Expands Child Preventive Services, Invests in Supporting Families: Brooklyn Awarded $65 Million In Funding 

2019: Murders Up in Brooklyn North, Down in Brooklyn South, Hate Crimes Soared

Brooklyn’s Religious Leaders Lead the Fight Against Anti-Semitism