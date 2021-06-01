Preying On Children, Two Deadly Crashes, and Other Deaths

This week brings somewhat unusual crime reports. The NYPD is looking for two men that have been luring children over the last week, reporting three incidents in Brownsville/Ocean Hill and one in Sheepshead Bay. Two men died in deadly crashes on Atlantic Avenue - one was a pedestrian, the other was thrown from his scooter. More details were released in the deaths of two Queens residents who were both shot in Brooklyn.

Preying on Children

The NYPD is looking for Brandon Rodriguez, 25, in connection with luring of children across Brownsville and Ocean Hill (73 Precinct). So far three incidents have been reported to the police, and all involve him asking young girls to take pictures of him with his dogs before leading or attempting to lead them into a building.

Incident #1: According to police reports, on Monday, May 24, 2021, at approximately 7:40 am, near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue, a man approached the 13-year-old female victim and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog. He then led her inside of an apartment building where he touched her inappropriately and prevented her from leaving by taking her backpack and placing a dog by the doorway of the building, police inform. After the victim's friend called out to her, he fled.

Incident #2: On Tuesday May 25, 2021, at approximately 07:10 am near 51 Christopher Avenue, a man approached the 12-year-old female victim and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog. When he then tried to lead the victim into an apartment building, she ran away.

Incident #3: Shortly afterwards, on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, around 8:30 am, near Watkins Street and Pitkin Avenue, a man approached the 11-year-old female victim and asked her to take a picture of him with his dog, before trying to lead her into an apartment building. She ran.

The police have identified as Brandon Rodriguez, 25, who is described as Hispanic, approximately 5'5", with hair in braids; and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater and a black pants. Possibly in possession of one or two dogs, one being a Husky, the other an unknown breed, but smaller in stature than the Husky.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

The NYPD is also looking for help finding the man seen in the photo below.

It was reported to police that on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at approximately 2:25 pm near Shore Boulevard and Norfolk Street (61 Precinct), a man in a red vehicle approached two boys, ages 5 and 7, as they were in front of their home and offered them candy to get into his vehicle.

The father of the children was nearby and approached the vehicle, causing the man to drive off.

Car Crashes

Leonard Mitchell, 70, was killed in a hit and run on Monday, May 31, 2021, minutes before 11 pm steps from his residence at the Muhlenberg.

Police responded to a 911 call of a car crash involving a pedestrian in front of 494 Atlantic Avenue (84 Precinct). Officers found the elderly man in the roadway, with trauma about the body. Mr. Mitchell was taken by ambulance to Brooklyn Hospital, where he died.

So far the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad has determined that Mr. Mitchell was crossing Atlantic Avenue when he was struck by a dark colored sedan traveling east bound on Atlantic Avenue. The driver did not stop, there are no arrests.

Muhlenberg residence provides studio apartments for formerly homeless individuals, along with supportive services and day programming.

A 38 year old man was killed on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 7:26 pm, in a car crash.

Police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at Atlantic Avenue and Clermont Avenue (88 Precinct). The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad has determined that the 38 year old was operating a 2020 Kymco scooter, driving east on Atlantic Avenue lost control as he was entering the left turn bay for Clermont Avenue. He struck the center median, was ejected and thrown in the way of a 2007 Volvo traveling west on Atlantic Avenue.

The driver of the scooter, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Volvo remained at the scene.

Deaths

Unidentified woman. On Friday, May 28, 2021 at approximately 10:05 pm, police responding to a 911 to 60 Porter Avenue (90 Precinct), found a woman lying within the doorway/lobby area of the building entrance, unresponsive, with severe head trauma. She was taken by ambulance to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where she died. The NYC Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shalimar Birkett, 32, of Queens was killed on Monday, May 17, 2021 at approximately 11:00 pm with a gunshot to the head in front of 1769 Park Place (73 Precinct). Birkett was taken by ambulance to Brookdale Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Aaron Williams, 25, of Queens was killed on Sunday, April 11, 2021 around 4:26 pm near 1228 Saint John's Place (77 Precinct). Police found Williams responding to a ShotSpotter report, and found him inside a 2017 grey Mercedes E30, with gunshot wounds to the torso. Ambulance took him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he died from the injuries on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The incident has been deemed a Homicide. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

