Pop-Up Lefferts Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month – Virtually

While the Lefferts Historic House is undergoing renovations, its programming is moving online, and last week Prospect park Alliance made the official announcement of Pop-Up Lefferts.

Lefferts House is an 18th-century farmhouse that features a working garden, historic artifacts, period rooms and exhibits – a house that was moved a few blocks to its current location in Prospect Park when the neighborhood of Prospect Lefferts Gardens was developed at the beginning of 20th century. The museum at the house, operated by Prospect Park Alliance and the Historic House Trust of New York City, focuses on the lives of the people that lived and worked on the land including the Lenape, Dutch settlers, and enslaved Africans.

Pop-Up Lefferts offers free events focused on Brooklyn’s rich culture and history, and in June and July is celebrating our Borough’s rich Caribbean heritage in partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and caribBEING, a Flatbush-based cultural organization. Due to pandemic restrictions, all the programming is online, but it does mean anyone can tune in.

Last week featured Caribbean-centered cooking. There was a virtual tour of the Labay Market in Flatbush to learn about the spices of the Caribbean, followed by a cooking demonstration with Nuyorican local makers Breukelen Rub and a conversation about Caribbean culinary traditions.

This weekend features fitness, next week you can learn about candlemaking, and then tune in to storytelling. All virtual events take place at 2pm on Sundays.

Pop-Up Lefferts will then continue at locations around Prospect Park and surrounding neighborhoods.