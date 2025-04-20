Politics, Transit, Housing, and Spring Events

Hello Bklyner readers! As you know, I’m more regularly to be found these days over at The Bigger Apple, writing about politics, policy, and the mayor's race (please sign up here if you’re interested)

But there’s so much happening in Brooklyn right now that it demands an update, and honestly — I’ve missed this platform, and your emails. So here’s the latest!

Happy Easter! Luna Park and Deno’s Wonder Wheel in Coney Island are open for the season and expect you to show up at least once.

Councilmember Justin Brannan (L) and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (R) cut the ribbon to open the season at Coney Island last weekend. Via Brannan’s office.

🗳️ Politics

With the June 24 primaries approaching, here's which Brooklynites are in the mayoral race. Unlike in previous years, we are unlikely to know who the next mayor will be until the November general election, when two independents, a Republican, a Democrat and a Working Families Party candidate compete for votes.

Michael Lange took a look at the voter data, trying to explain the race ( I think he missed a lot of points – more on that in a different post).

Council races to watch:

For now, full campaign finance update is here NYC CFB report , more from me on the local races soon.

Transportation

The long-awaited Interborough Express (IBX) light rail project —connecting Bay Ridge to Jackson Heights in approximately 40 minutes—is finally advancing. The MTA will hold a public open house this coming Tuesday, April 22 at 6PM at Maimonides Medical Center.

Following the tragic crash on Ocean Parkway, calls are mounting for Albany to pass a “superspeeder” law, introduced by Senator Andrew Gounardes, that would require “speed limiter” devices to be installed on serial speeders’ vehicles, stopping them from going more than 5 mph over the speed limit. Nicole Gelinas explains the stakes in her deep dive .

Miriam Yarimi, 32, of Midwood was driving 68 mph, almost three times the speed limit, when she blew through a steady red light and plowed into a mother and her three children, killing three of them and leaving one in a coma, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzales. She was indicted for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, among other charges. Police said the car she was driving had more than 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets, New York Post reported.

🌎 Celebrate Earth Day At An Open Street in Brooklyn. 5th Avenue from 40th Street to 50th Street

Dekalb Avenue from Fulton Mall to Bond Street

North 15 Street from Banker Street to Nassau Avenue

Berry Street from South 3 Street to South 5 Street

Parkside Avenue and Ocean Avenue

Hillel Place from Flatbush Avenue to Nostrand Avenue

Hoyt Street from State Street to Atlantic Avenue

Beverley Road from East 2nd Street to Church Avenue

Marcy Avenue from Fulton Street to MacDonough Street

Wyckoff Avenue from Gates Avenue to Myrtle Avenue

Ashford Street from New Lots Avenue to Livonia Avenue

Pearl Street from Anchorage Place to Water Street

"Pineapple Plaza" Open Street 9100 Bay Parkway (Ceasar's Bay, Bath Beach)

Polhemus Place from Garfield Place to Carroll Street

Thatford Avenue from Dead End to Belmont Avenue

Underhill Avenue from Pacific Street to Atlantic Avenue

Empire Boulevard from Franklin Avenue to Washington Avenue

West 22nd Street from Dead End to Neptune Avenue

West 9 Street from Hicks Street to Henry Street

Willoughby Avenue from Washington Avenue to Washington Park

Housing + Development

Rendering of Urban Village, courtesy of Christian Cultural Center and Gotham Organization.

Two massive affordable housing projects: a $314M “Urban Village” in East New York and CAMBA’s $238M Clarkson Estates, in Flatbush, are moving forward.

Urban Village is a 50/50 venture between Rev. A.R. Bernard's East New York megachurch Christian Cultural Center (CCC) and developer Gotham Organization to develop about 1,975 affordable apartments near Starrett City. The construction of the first 386 units of the housing project is expected to be complete in 2026, the second phase of 453 units starts this year, and the remaining 1,000 or so units are expected to be completed by 2031. We reported on it back in 2020. (Updated to reflect the latest apartment numbers)

Clarkson Estates is a Vital Brooklyn initiative and is located at what used to be a SUNY Downstate parking lot. It will become 328 units of sustainable, permanently affordable and supportive housing for low-income and formerly homeless individuals, youth aging out of foster care, and formerly incarcerated individuals. It will have over 30,000 square feet of community facility space and nearly 15,000 square feet of parking, according to CAMBA.

Kay's Place, 224 12th Street in Park Slope at 4th Ave., via NYC Housing Connect

One Sunset , a 193,000-square-foot, 14-story, 187-unit mixed-income housing and retail development is coming to Sunset Park. 201 25th St., corner of 4th Avenue.

, a 193,000-square-foot, 14-story, 187-unit mixed-income housing and retail development is coming to Sunset Park. 201 25th St., corner of 4th Avenue. An affordable housing lottery is now open for Kay’s Place, a new 11-story building at 224 12th Street in Park Slope. Developed by Procida Companies and designed by Wexler Associates, the building includes 44 apartments, with 25 units available through NYC Housing Connect for households earning 60–80% of the area median income—from $48,823 to $154,080. Amenities include a rooftop terrace. Tenants pay for electricity.

World's Tallest

Alloy Block also includes two schools, office and mixed use space. Courtesy of Alloy Development and Luxigon

A new residential tower rising at the intersection of State Street, Third Avenue, and Flatbush Avenue—part of a project known as The Alloy Block—is set to make the area the most sustainable block in Brooklyn. Once completed, at 700 feet and 63 stories, it will become the tallest Passive House skyscraper in the world, according to Alloy Development Vice President David McCarty, CBS reports.

This is the second tower in the project, and faces Third Avenue.

Education

Community members gather at Restoration Plaza in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Monday, April 15 to protest the removal of District 16 Superintendent Brendan Mims. (Michael Elsen-Rooney / Chalkbeat)

The abrupt dismissal of a Brooklyn superintendent is drawing fierce backlash in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where dozens of parents and community members gathered at a town hall on Monday night demanding answers.

The exact reasons for the removal remain unclear, but Assemblymember Stefani Zinerman, in a letter shared with Chalkbeat, cited a “breakdown in the relationship” between Superintendent Mims and the local Community Education Council, the elected parent advisory board.

Food + Health

🗞️ More Brooklyn Headlines

Three gang members sentenced in 2021 school shooting that killed teen Devonte Lewis outside Urban Dove high school in Midwood.

outside Urban Dove high school in Midwood. The Trump administration has ordered an immediate halt to a major offshore wind farm project near Long Island, threatening New York City’s plans to transform part of the Brooklyn waterfront into a manufacturing hub for the region’s wind energy industry. Crain's New York Business

For updates from Greenpoint, check out Greenpointers!

🏛️From City Hall

NYC’s Cooling Assistance program is offering free AC units and fans. See if you qualify .

is offering free AC units and fans. See The Charter Revision Commission is holding a public session on Monday, May 19, 2025, 5:00pm – 8:00pm at the Medgar Evers College.

🧶 Brooklyn Yarn Crawl Is Back: Stitch your way across the borough next weekend—April 26–27—as yarn shops host demos, giveaways, and more. Details and map: brooklynyarncrawl.com

"Pineapple Plaza" Open Street 9100 Bay Parkway (Ceasar's Bay, Bath Beach, Brooklyn). Starting with a Big Spring clean up with the help of Sanitation Foundation at 8am Saturday April 26th, we will follow up with a full day of Open Street programming with the help of Street Lab. More information on their website about the (which is the first of its kind here in this neighborhood and adjacent neighborhoods.)

🍕 Twelve Bay Ridge pizzerias are facing off on May 4—Star Wars Day—to see who can create the best “Star Wars”-inspired pizza. It’s a playful neighborhood contest (pun intended: May the Fourth be with you) where the real prize is bragging rights and a little extra foot traffic. (Brooklyn Eagle)

🇭🇹 Haitian Culture Day Parade Returns May 10 Expect floats, music, and joy in Little Haiti & Little Caribbean. Details here .

🪁 Lift Off kite festival at Brooklyn Bridge Park, May 17.

🇬🇾 Guyana Independence Parade Church Ave comes alive Sunday, June 1 for the 59th annual celebration. Full schedule: celebrateguyananyc.com

🏳️‍🌈 LadyLand Festival returns for Pride with Cardi B, FKA twigs. June 27 & 28.

