Police Search For Information In Killing Of Elderly Neighbor At Marlboro Houses

The NYPD is looking to talk to Jose Mendoza, 34, about the death of Leslie Lee, 72, of 86th Street in Gravesend.

Lee was found on Friday, February 7, 2020, a little after 11 pm, unconscious and unresponsive, in the bedroom of an apartment at Marlboro Houses. EMS pronounced Lee deceased at the location. NYPD released a statement informing that the death has been deemed a homicide on February 10.

Mendoza is described by cops as a Hispanic man, about 6 feet tall and 200 lb, photo above.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.