Police Involved Shooting, Reckless Driving, Murdered Baby, Arrests

This year seems set to go out with a bang despite all efforts to rein in the violence.

Last night, shortly after 6 pm, two shots rang out on Lenox Road in Flatbush. Police took two men with guns into custody. Here’s what unfolded, based on preliminary information from the cops:

WATCH as @NYPDchiefofdept provides an update on the police involved shooting in the @NYPD67Pct.

The death of the 4-month-old Madeline Makhnovsky in the early hours of Saturday, December 12, 2020, on West 3rd Street (62 Precinct) has been deemed a homicide. Upon arrival, officers observed a 4-month-old female with trauma about the head. EMS responded to the location and transported the aided infant to NYU Tisch Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. The incident has been deemed a Homicide. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD is looking for a man seen in the below video who allegedly raped a 19-year-old girl on Monday, December 28, shortly after midnight near East New York Avenue and Ralph Avenue.

According to police, he approached the victim from behind, grabbed her, held a kitchen knife to her throat, and threatened to kill her if she resisted. He then led the victim into 672 Ralph Avenue, where he raped her and left on foot. EMS transported the victim to Kings County Hospital, where she was treated and released.

The first (and third) clip above shows the unidentified male before the incident, walking on Ralph Avenue. The second (and last) clips show the unidentified male before the incident walking on Sutter Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The NYPD is also looking for help in identifying the two men in the below surveillance who are wanted for questioning in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery within the confines of the 79 Precinct. The details are as follows:

On Wednesday, December 16, 2020, about a quarter before 10 pm, the pair entered the ‘4 Seasons Deli’ at 335 Vernon Avenue. Individual #1 approached a 27-year-old male customer standing in front of the counter, displayed a black firearm, and demanded property. After a brief struggle, Individual #1 discharged his firearm, striking the victim in his left hip.

Individual #1 is described by cops as a man of medium build and was wearing a full white mask, a black jacket and hoodie, white gloves, light-colored blue jeans, black sneakers, and had a black gun. He fled on foot after the shooting.

Individual #2 fled in a silver or gray Chrysler 300, parked in front of the location. He is described by cops as a slim man and was wearing a black mask, a black jacket with a brown fur-rimmed hood, black pants with a white stripe on each side, and black and white sneakers.

The victim who was shot was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

ARRESTED:

NYPD also informed today that they had made arrests in two murders that took place earlier this year.

Larry Parham, 37, of Herkimer Street in Brooklyn was arrested and charged yesterday at 8 pm at the 75 Precinct with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm in the death of James Bowie, 39, of Cleveland Street who was shot just steps from his home on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Bowie died shortly after at Brookdale Hospital. The investigation remains ongoing.

Alexander Williams, 24, of Thatford Avenue in Brooklyn, was arrested and charged yesterday at 4:05 pm at the 77 Precinct with murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a loaded gun, in the death of Tylee Felder, 24, of Nassau Street in Brooklyn.

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at approximately 4:40 pm, three people were shot in front of 456 DeKalb Avenue (79 Precinct/PSA 3). Felder was shot in the head and died at New York-Presbyterian Methodist Hospital the next day. Victim #2, a 24-year-old man, was shot in the chest and taken to New York-Presbyterian Methodist in stable condition, and victim #3, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the leg and taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The investigation remains ongoing.

Valdez Heron, 30, of Albemarle Road, was arrested and charged with attempted reckless endangerment, assault, reckless driving and failure to yield and exercise due care, causing injury, while running a red light.

On Sunday, October 18, 2020, around noon, Heron was driving a 2015 Dodge Charger eastbound on 46th Street toward 9th Avenue when he ran a steady red light and struck motorcyclist Xiang Wu, 42, of Sunset Park with the front bumper of his vehicle throwing him into the road, cops inform. Wu died from the injuries sustained on Monday, December 21, at Maimonides Hospital.