Police Blotter: Three Murders, Robberies, Assaults and more

Danielle Phaeton, 29, of Melrose Street in Brooklyn has been reported missing. She was last seen inside her residence around 6:40 am on Friday, April 23, 2021. The missing is described as approximately 5’9″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., light-skinned, medium build, brown eyes, with long orange braids.

Murder (69 Precinct):

Jaden Brown, 17, of Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, was shot and killed this morning, Friday, April 23, 2021, minutes after midnight. Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the rear of 1540 East 102 Street (Bayview Houses) where they found Jaden with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital where he died. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Burglary (66th Precinct):

On Saturday, April 10, 2021, at approximately 09:30 am a man entered a residence near 55th Street and 13th Avenue through an unlocked door, and took off with approximately $150 dollars and a credit card, NYPD reports. No injuries were reported, and cops are looking for the man in the image above.

Burglary (67th Precinct): On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 04:40 am, a man climbed into a private house located near 53rd Street and Clarendon Road through an unlocked window. While trying to remove property from a purse, the intruder woke a 41-year-old woman inside. The individual dropped the purse and fled the location through the window he entered from, having succeeded at removing an ID card from the purse. No injuries were reported. Surveillance video and a photo of the unidentified individual obtained from the incident location are attached. Robbery (90th Precinct):

On Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9 pm at the corner of White Street and Seigel Street, a 24-year-old woman was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against a wall and demanded money, NYPD reports. After the victim stated all she had was twenty dollars, the attacker dragged her eastbound down Siegel Street, pushed her against a parked car and began sexually abusing her, as observed by an individual who was inside the vehicle, cops further report. The individual was last observed entering the Montrose Avenue ‘L’ train station at 2113 hours. There were no injuries reported and no property taken. The individual is described as a male, 20’s, dark complexion, 6’2″ tall. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweat jacket, a dark-colored backpack, a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, dark-colored jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black Nike face mask. Murder (78th Precinct):

Latisha Bell, 38, of the Bronx, was arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, for shooting and killing Nichelle Thomas, 51, of Warren Street (Wyckoff Gardens) at approximately 1 pm in front of 77 4th Avenue. Bell surrendered at the 78th Precinct house following the shooting and was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Ms. Thomas was shot in the head and died at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. Tabloids report the two women had had a tumultuous two-decades-long relationship.

Shooting (79th Precinct):

https://bklyner.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/bklyner/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/960-21-Reckless-Endangerment-79-Pct-04-19-21-VIDEO.mp4 On Monday, April 19, 2021, at approximately 5 pm in front of 556 Gates Avenue in Bed-Stuy three individuals discharged several rounds from multiple firearms at a group of people and then fled on foot eastbound on Gates Avenue, cops report. It seems the only damage was to the windshield of a parked and unoccupied vehicle. The shooting can be seen in the video above. Bank Robbery (83 Precinct):

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 4:20 pm, the robber entered the Capital One Bank located at 315 Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick and approached the bank teller. The man then passed a note demanding money, the teller complied, and the man left. The man is described as white, 35 to 40 years old, 5’10” in height, with a slim build. He was wearing a black and gray baseball cap, a white mask, a black and gray hooded sweater, a black shirt and gray sweatpants. Assault (75th Precinct): https://bklyner.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/bklyner/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/950-21-Assault-75-Pct-04-18-21-VIDEO.mp4 On Sunday, April 18, 2021, at approximately 10 pm, in front of 559 New Lots Avenue, a group of individuals approached the 76-year-old female victim from behind as she collected cans and bottles and shoved her to the pavement. The individuals, described as dark-skinned teenagers of both sexes, ran off eastbound on New Lots Avenue after the assault. The victim suffered pain and bruising to her left wrist. Murder (73rd Precinct): Vernon Kelly, 49, of Avenue K was shot and killed at approximately 04:25 am on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in front of 646 Osborn Street, NYPD reports. Officers found Mr. Kelly with a gunshot wound to the chest, EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital, where he died. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Robbery (75th Precinct):