Police Blotter: Three Murders, Robberies, Assaults and more

Jaden Brown, 17, of Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, was shot and killed this morning, Friday, April 23, 2021, minutes after midnight. Police responded to a 911 call of a man shot in the rear of 1540 East 102 Street (Bayview Houses) where they found Jaden with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken by EMS to Brookdale Hospital where he died. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.
On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at approximately 04:40 am, a man climbed into a private house located near 53rd Street and Clarendon Road through an unlocked window.
While trying to remove property from a purse, the intruder woke a 41-year-old woman inside. The individual dropped the purse and fled the location through the window he entered from, having succeeded at removing an ID card from the purse. No injuries were reported.
Surveillance video and a photo of the unidentified individual obtained from the incident location are attached.
On Monday, April 19, 2021, at 9 pm at the corner of White Street and Seigel Street, a 24-year-old woman was walking when an unknown individual approached her from behind, grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against a wall and demanded money, NYPD reports.
After the victim stated all she had was twenty dollars, the attacker dragged her eastbound down Siegel Street, pushed her against a parked car and began sexually abusing her, as observed by an individual who was inside the vehicle, cops further report.
The individual was last observed entering the Montrose Avenue ‘L’ train station at 2113 hours. There were no injuries reported and no property taken.
The individual is described as a male, 20’s, dark complexion, 6’2″ tall. He was last seen wearing a gray and black hooded sweat jacket, a dark-colored backpack, a black Chicago Bulls baseball cap, dark-colored jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black Nike face mask.
Vernon Kelly, 49, of Avenue K was shot and killed at approximately 04:25 am on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in front of 646 Osborn Street, NYPD reports. Officers found Mr. Kelly with a gunshot wound to the chest, EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital, where he died. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at 10:40 pm inside of an apartment building near Stanley Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a man followed the 64-year-old victim into the elevator. Once inside, cops say, he pulled a gun and demanded property from the victim, who handed over his Samsung Galaxy cellphone and $150. No shots were fired, and the victim was not injured.
