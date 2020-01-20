Police Blotter: Black Eye, Slashing, Gunpoint Robbery

NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals involved in the following incidents:

FLATBUSH: On Monday, January 13, 2020, around 1:30 pm a 31-year-old man was standing in the mezzanine area of the Church Ave subway station when he became involved in a verbal dispute with several unidentified men.

During the course of the dispute, one of the men slashed the victim in the face and hand with a box cutter, before they fled. The victim was treated at NY Health & Hospitals/Kings County for lacerations.

These individuals are needed for questioning:

CROWN HEIGHTS – It was reported to police that on Thursday, January 16, 2020, shortly after 11 pm, in the vicinity of Kingston Avenue and Saint John’s Place, an unidentified man punched the 73-year-old male victim in the left eye. Police are looking to talk to this man:

The attacker fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported by private means to an area hospital with a serious injury to his eye.

EAST NEW YORK – On Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 7 am in the morning a man wearing a skull mask, army fatigue sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt under a dark jacket with patches entered the bodega located at 532 Euclid Avenue, approached the 19-year-old male store employee, produced a handgun and demanded cash.

The store employee complied and the man fled on foot westbound on Belmont Avenue with $500 cash. There were no shots fired, and the store employee was not injured, police say.

