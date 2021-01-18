Please Help Find These Missing Brooklyn Neighbors

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following missing people.

Ingram Montgomery, 70, was reported missing on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in 81 Precinct.

He was last seen at his residence on Fulton Street near Ralph Avenue in the morning of the day he went missing. Mr Montgomery is described as 6′ 6″ tall, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Cedrick Mondjii, 24, has been reported missing. Mr. Mondjii was last seen on Sunday, January 17, 2021, leaving his residence near Rochester Avenue and Saint Johns Place shortly before 6 pm.

He is described as about 6’7″ tall, 180 pounds, with a thin build, dark complexion, black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white & blue puffer jacket, blue sweat pants and white Nike sneakers.

Farah Sheikh, 44, has been reported missing. Police say she was last seen on Thursday, January 14, 2021, around 3 pm near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 32nd Street. She is described as 5’8″, 147lbs, brown eyes and blonde hair, last seen wearing a black sweater, black blouse, and black sweatpants.

Arthur Mcbride, 57, has been reported missing. Mr. Mcbride was last seen at his residence at Oceanview Manor Home for Adults on West 33rd Street around noon on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. The missing is 5’08” and 170lbs. He was wearing sweatpants, a tan/brown jacket, and a black winter hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.