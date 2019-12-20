Two More Pedestrians Struck and Killed in Brooklyn this Week

SUNSET PARK/GOWANUS — Two more pedestrians were struck and killed by drivers early yesterday morning and today. They are the third and fourth pedestrians killed in Brooklyn in just a few days.

On Thursday, December 19 at around 3:30 p.m., 85-year-old Brendan Gill was crossing the street on Third Avenue, near 39th Street in Sunset Park. According to the NYPD, a 24-year-old man was driving a box truck and was heading south on Third Avenue at 39th Street. He then struck the pedestrian as Gill was crossing over Third Avenue.

Gill, a South Slope resident, was found with severe trauma to the body. He was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene. As of now, the incident is still being investigated and no arrests have been made.

On Friday, December 20, another pedestrian was fatally struck in Gowanus in the morning. This is the fourth pedestrian death in Brooklyn this week.

The 57-year-old man was crossing Third Avenue mid-block where he was hit around 6 a.m. The victim was hit by up to three cars, abc7 reported, all of them stayed at the scene.

The victim was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No charges have been filed.

On Monday, December 16, 80-year-old Misa Gorlitskaya died from her injuries from being struck by a driver a few days prior in Sheepshead Bay. Then, on Wednesday, December 18, 75-year-old Xue You was killed in Sunset Park. We reported the fatal crashes here.