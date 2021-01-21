Traffic fatality

Pedestrian Killed In Marine Park Crash

MARINE PARK/MILL BASIN – On Wednesday, January 20, 2020, just around 7:30 pm the driver of a car crashed into a pedestrian killing him.

The crash took place outside 2233 Utica Avenue (63 Precinct).

Upon arrival, officers observed a 60-year-old man in the roadway, with trauma throughout the body. Images from the scene show windshield damage to the car.

EMS responded and transported the injured pedestrian to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died. A preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was struck while crossing the street. The investigation is ongoing.

The identity is pending family notification.

