Brooklynite Run Over in Harlem After Collapsing in the Street

HARLEM — Yesterday, a Brooklynite was struck to death in Harlem after collapsing in the street.

On Thursday, December 26, 2019, around 6:50 p.m., Paul Cedres, a 58-year-old man residing in Cypress Hills, was struck near the intersection of 116th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem while crossing the street.

Cops said the pedestrian was trying to cross west and collapsed onto the roadway — medical professionals have yet to determine the cause of the fall. While one uninvolved vehicle tried to shield the fallen pedestrian, an 81-year-old man operating a 2008 Saturn was traveling eastbound on 116th Street when he ran over Cedres. The driver remained at the scene.

Cedres had severe trauma to the body after the collision. EMS transported the victim to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.