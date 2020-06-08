Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Car In Canarsie

CANARSIE – A 52-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Friday.On Friday, June 5 at around 3:50 a.m., the 52-year-old man was attempting to cross eastbound on Rockaway Parkway near Skidmore Avenue. According to the NYPD, he was crossing midblock. At that time, a 71-year-old man was driving a grey 2007 Honda Pilot, going southbound on Rockaway Parkway and approaching Skitmore Avenue. The driver struck the pedestrian, which caused the pedestrian to fall on to the roadway. He was found with trauma about the body and was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene. As of now, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. The name of the victim has not yet been released.