Park Slope Chase Bank Vandalized With ‘Fuck 12’ & ‘BLM’

PARK SLOPE – A Chase Bank location was graffitied with red paint and a few messages over the weekend. It has since been cleaned up.

Cops tell us the graffiti was reported on Sunday, October 4 at around 12:45 a.m. at 127 Seventh Avenue. According to the NYPD, three individuals vandalized the Park Slope location with red paint both inside and outside the building before fleeing in “an unknown direction”.

Cops are currently looking at video footage and a description of the suspects is not yet available.

The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made as of today, the NYPD told us this afternoon.

“Fuck 12,” “Stop Killing,” and “BLM” were written with red paint outside the building. “Fuck 12” is a slogan that refers to “Fuck the police.” And BLM, of course, stands for Black Lives Matter.

According to a representative of JPMorgan Chase, the Chase team cleaned the graffiti up the following day on Monday, October 5.