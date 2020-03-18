Paid Sick Leave for Workers in Mandatory Quarantine Approved, Government Support For Small Businesses

As of today, if you get quarantined as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), you will get paid leave for the duration of the quarantine. The Senate today passed S 8091, which takes effect immediately.

What does it mean for employers?

Businesses with 10 or fewer employees as of January 1, 2020, and a net income under $1 million last fiscal year: New York State insurance programs will cover the full cost of employee’s leave, capped at coverage equal to annual salaries of $150,000.

Businesses with 11-99 employees as of January 1, 2020, and a net income greater than $1 million last fiscal year: You are required to provide 5 days of paid leave, the rest of the required quarantine/isolation days will be paid by New York State insurance programs, capped at coverage equal to annual salaries of $150,000.

Businesses who have 100 or more employees, and all government institutions, will be required to cover at least 14 days of paid leave.

Text at the link and more clarity in days to come.