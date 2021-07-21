Outdoor Movies This Summer: Parks Edition

At Prospect Park: A Summer Movie Under the Stars series this year kicks off on Thursday, July 29, and runs for four consecutive Thursdays through August 19, and will include Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Goonies, Jumanji: The Next Level and Black Panther. Free to all, no RSVPs required.



The films will begin shortly after sundown at the north end of the Prospect Park Long Meadow, located nearest to the Grand Army Plaza entrance. The closest subway stations are the Grand Army Plaza and the Eastern Parkway/Brooklyn Museum stops on the 2, 3 lines or the B41 bus lines.

Scroll down for ongoing movie series across other Brooklyn Parks!

A Summer Movie Under the Stars. Jordan Rathkopf / Prospect Park Alliance

The following is the full lineup:



Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

July 29

Brooklyn teenager Miles Morales suddenly develops mysterious powers after a radioactive spider bite. Miles transforms into Spider-Man, but there’s an interdimensional twist when he learns that he is not alone with his otherworldly gifts.



The Goonies (1985)

August 5

A group of young misfits discover an ancient map and set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure in this Richard Donner and Steven Spielberg classic.



Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

August 12

The crew is back, but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the Jumanji players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.



Black Panther (2018)

August 19

T'Challa, heir to the advanced yet hidden kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from the past.

Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 8:45 p.m.–10:15 p.m.

Trolls: World Tour at Betsy Head Playground (in Betsy Head Park)

Branch and Poppy come across six tribes of trolls, each practicing different styles of music. It is then up to the duo to unite and protect the other kingdoms of trolls when their musical styles are threatened by the sinister heavy metal couple King Thrash and Queen Barb.

Thursday, July 22, 2021, 8:45 p.m.–10:15 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) at Carroll Park. 8:45 p.m.–10:15 p.m.

This animated fairy tale centers on a prince who is magically transformed into a Beast for his arrogance, and Belle, an independent village girl who enters the Beast's castle.

Friday, July 23, 2021, 9:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Save Yourselves! (Rated R) at Monsignor McGolrick Park (in Msgr. McGolrick Park)

This hilarious sci-fi comedy follows a young Brooklyn couple as they head to an upstate cabin to unplug from their phones and reconnect with each other. Blissfully unaware of their surroundings, they are left to their own devices as the planet falls under attack.

Saturday, July 24, 2021, 9:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog at Brooklyn War Memorial (in Cadman Plaza Park)

Based on the video game franchise, this hilarious comedy follows Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz), who runs supersonic speeds, as he teams up with local town sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to find his lost rings and escape the mad scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

Sunday, July 25, 2021, 8:45 p.m.–10:45 p.m.

Harriet at Brower Park

This Oscar-nominated biopic follows the incredible true story of one of America's greatest heroes, Harriet Tubman.

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 8:45 p.m.–10:45 p.m.

The Croods: A New Age at Maria Hernandez Park, Brooklyn

In this sequel the delightful 2013 feature, the prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.

Thursday, July 29, 2021, 9:00 p.m.–10:45 p.m.

Love & Basketball (PG-13) at Greene Avenue and Marcy Avenue (in Herbert Von King Park)

In this 2000 romantic classic, Monica (Sanaa Lathan) and Quincy (Omar Epps) are two childhood friends who both aspire to be professional basketball players. Over the years, the two begin to fall for each other, but their separate paths to basketball stardom threaten to pull them apart.

Friday, July 30, 2021, 9:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.

Feel the Noise at Sunset Park, Brooklyn

This exciting 2007 coming-of-age drama centers on Rob (Omarion), a young aspiring rapper who, after a run in with local thugs, is forced to move to Puerto Rico and discovers Reggaeton.

Saturday, July 31, 2021, 9:00 p.m.–10:45 p.m.

Godzilla vs. Kong at Cooper Park, Brooklyn

Kong clashes with Godzilla as humans lure the ape into the Hollow Earth to retrieve a power source for a weapon to stop Godzilla's mysterious rampages.