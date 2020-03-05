Openings and Closings: Paninis, Parks, and Plant-Based

Welcome back to this week’s openings and closings. With slightly warmer weather (let us dream) come new places to enjoy a cocktail, a few casual made-for-takeout spots, and a vegan restaurant. We have only one goodbye this week, to an eight-year-old Greenpoint favorite.

Brooklyn Heights

97 Atlantic Avenue, between Hicks and Henry streets.

Bohemien Bar opened on Atlantic Avenue on February 21. The cocktails start at $12, and there are several wines by the glass, including naturals. It’s mainly a bar, but the menu has some small plates as well, like crudités, baked brie, duck confit tacos, and something called “bowl of candies.” Can’t go wrong there.

Bushwick

309 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Suydam and Hart Streets.

This new Bushwick natural wine and cocktail bar opened on Valentine’s Day. The interior is low-lit and cozy, with arches and painted shore scenes. In addition to their wine and cocktail lists, the spot also has snacks, like cheeses, fruits, and nuts. During happy hour, which is Monday-Friday from 4:00pm-7:00pm, you can also spin some vinyl of your choosing, according to Instagram stories.

Crown Heights

739 Franklin Avenue, between Park and Sterling Places.

Crown Heights will soon become home to a new Ethiopian eatery when Ras Plant Based opens on the 7 of March, Time Out reports. The spot claims to be locally sourced, organic, and eco-friendly, and joins Bunna Cafe as an entirely vegan restaurant in the Ethiopian food scene.

1299 Bergen Street, between Brooklyn and Kingston avenues.

This new take-away restaurant opened at the end of January. The menu is made up of comfort foods like burgers, wings, fries, salads, and some seafood options. You can also order delivery from The Bergen, and they’re open for lunch and dinner.

Gowanus

548 4th Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets.

Pulia Ristorante aims to bring Apulian cooking to Brooklyn, with the recipes of southeastern Italy. The spot opened up just five days ago, and is serving dishes like focaccia, apulian hams and cheeses, and fresh pasta. This is the chain’s fourth location, but only the second in the United States. Pulia just received their liquor license on Wednesday, and is celebrating with pre-dinner drinks tonight from 4:00-9:00pm.

Prospect Heights

622 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.

Patch reported that Prospect Heights is now home to a new outpost of the local bakery chain Mille-Feuille (or, thousand sheets). The spot has lots of fresh-baked pastries, French classics, like macarons, and offers baking classes.

Prospect Park

40 West Drive, off of Prospect Park West in the park.

Brownstoner reported that the Prospect Park Picnic House is now accepting proposals for food and drink concessions. The new vendor will be housed on the bottom floor of the house, but no decisions regarding the types of food have been made.

Sheepshead Bay

2107 E. 9th Street, between Avenue U and Avenue V.

Toast Beef is a relatively new Kosher deli that opened in December. They’re serving lots of thinly grilled paninis, fries with fixings, and are available for catering.

Williamsburg

177 Bedford Avenue, between N. 7th and N. 8th streets.

This new Vietnamese spot is calling itself a “deep dive into Vietnam”, and is serving dishes like banh beo (steamed rice blancmange), nam hoang (sautéed foraged mushrooms), and bo la lot (beef wrapped in betel leaf). Right now, there is no liquor license, but Bolero is pouring kombucha and non-alcoholic cocktails, like the Pomeloma with pomelo, pandan, and lime.

53 Morgan Avenue, between Harrison Place and Grattan Street.

This new Mediterranean grill opened in Williamsburg in January. You can try kebab, hummus, falafel, and soon, breakfast dishes. The spot is casual, with counter service and big communal tables.

Closings

152 Driggs Avenue, between Russell and Humboldt streets.

Eater reported that this Balinese restaurant has closed after more than eight years of business in Greenpoint. The spot was run by the Van Leeuwen ice cream team, who wrote on Instagram “as we continue to grow Van Leeuwen Ice Cream we can no longer give Selamat Pagi the attention it deserves, so this feels like a good time to say….. Selamat Malam (goodnight).”