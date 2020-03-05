Openings and Closings: Paninis, Parks, and Plant-Based

Welcome back to this week’s openings and closings. With slightly warmer weather (let us dream) come new places to enjoy a cocktail, a few casual made-for-takeout spots, and a vegan restaurant. We have only one goodbye this week, to an eight-year-old Greenpoint favorite.
Brooklyn Heights
Bohemien Bar
97 Atlantic Avenue, between Hicks and Henry streets.
Bohemien Bar opened on Atlantic Avenue on February 21. The cocktails start at $12, and there are several wines by the glass, including naturals. It’s mainly a bar, but the menu has some small plates as well, like crudités, baked brie, duck confit tacos, and something called “bowl of candies.” Can’t go wrong there.
Bushwick
Palmetto
309 Knickerbocker Avenue, between Suydam and Hart Streets.
View this post on Instagram
This time last Friday we were stocking our backbar and preparing to open our doors for the very first time! Thanks for all the love and support this week! Tonight it’s @ryandolliver.biz and @blakesweatpants lighting the bar on fire and @lizstauber as your resident wine fairy #seeyousoon
This new Bushwick natural wine and cocktail bar opened on Valentine’s Day. The interior is low-lit and cozy, with arches and painted shore scenes. In addition to their wine and cocktail lists, the spot also has snacks, like cheeses, fruits, and nuts. During happy hour, which is Monday-Friday from 4:00pm-7:00pm, you can also spin some vinyl of your choosing, according to Instagram stories.
Crown Heights
Ras Plant Based
739 Franklin Avenue, between Park and Sterling Places.
View this post on Instagram
Eat the rainbow! Organic, straight from the farm, wholesome, delicious, plant based….need I say more? 🌱💚 #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #healthyeating #organic #organicfood #vegan #veganfood #vegannyc #nycvegan #veganism #plantbased #veganfoodspot #veganblogger #vegancommunity #vegans #whatveganseat #brooklynvegan #glutenfree #foodporn #nyeats #brooklyneats #beautifulcuisines #nycfood #buzzfeast #brooklynfoodie #brooklynfood #zagat #yelpelite #yelpnyc #yelpbrooklyn
Crown Heights will soon become home to a new Ethiopian eatery when Ras Plant Based opens on the 7 of March, Time Out reports. The spot claims to be locally sourced, organic, and eco-friendly, and joins Bunna Cafe as an entirely vegan restaurant in the Ethiopian food scene.
The Bergen
1299 Bergen Street, between Brooklyn and Kingston avenues.
View this post on Instagram
It’s the perfect night for a burger, but not just any burger, a Bergen Burger with extra #Bergensauce and fires . . . #food #foodporn #foodie #instafood #foodphotography #yummy #delicious #foodstagram #instagood #love #foodblogger #foodlover #like #foodgasm #follow #dinner #foodies #lunch #restaurant #tasty #photooftheday #eat #picoftheday #homemade #chef #grandopening #brooklyn
This new take-away restaurant opened at the end of January. The menu is made up of comfort foods like burgers, wings, fries, salads, and some seafood options. You can also order delivery from The Bergen, and they’re open for lunch and dinner.
Gowanus
Pulia Ristorante Brooklyn
548 4th Avenue, between 14th and 15th streets.
Pulia Ristorante aims to bring Apulian cooking to Brooklyn, with the recipes of southeastern Italy. The spot opened up just five days ago, and is serving dishes like focaccia, apulian hams and cheeses, and fresh pasta. This is the chain’s fourth location, but only the second in the United States. Pulia just received their liquor license on Wednesday, and is celebrating with pre-dinner drinks tonight from 4:00-9:00pm.
Prospect Heights
Mille-Feuille Prospect Heights
622 Vanderbilt Avenue, between Prospect and Park places.
Patch reported that Prospect Heights is now home to a new outpost of the local bakery chain Mille-Feuille (or, thousand sheets). The spot has lots of fresh-baked pastries, French classics, like macarons, and offers baking classes.
Prospect Park
Prospect Park Picnic House
40 West Drive, off of Prospect Park West in the park.
Brownstoner reported that the Prospect Park Picnic House is now accepting proposals for food and drink concessions. The new vendor will be housed on the bottom floor of the house, but no decisions regarding the types of food have been made.
Sheepshead Bay
Toast Beef
2107 E. 9th Street, between Avenue U and Avenue V.
Toast Beef is a relatively new Kosher deli that opened in December. They’re serving lots of thinly grilled paninis, fries with fixings, and are available for catering.
Williamsburg
Bolero
177 Bedford Avenue, between N. 7th and N. 8th streets.
View this post on Instagram
Bánh Bèo // Rice Tapioca Blancemange, shrimp crumble, lump crab, @redboatfishsauce vinaigrette, pork ear crackling / one of the more famous dishes from Huế but rare in NYC. The emperor in the old imperial capital of Vietnam deemed he needed to have 40 new dishes everyday from his courtesan chefs, out of those countless dishes Bánh Bèo emerged. 📸: @thali.ali
This new Vietnamese spot is calling itself a “deep dive into Vietnam”, and is serving dishes like banh beo (steamed rice blancmange), nam hoang (sautéed foraged mushrooms), and bo la lot (beef wrapped in betel leaf). Right now, there is no liquor license, but Bolero is pouring kombucha and non-alcoholic cocktails, like the Pomeloma with pomelo, pandan, and lime.
Semkeh
53 Morgan Avenue, between Harrison Place and Grattan Street.
This new Mediterranean grill opened in Williamsburg in January. You can try kebab, hummus, falafel, and soon, breakfast dishes. The spot is casual, with counter service and big communal tables.
Closings
Selamat Pagi
152 Driggs Avenue, between Russell and Humboldt streets.
Eater reported that this Balinese restaurant has closed after more than eight years of business in Greenpoint. The spot was run by the Van Leeuwen ice cream team, who wrote on Instagram “as we continue to grow Van Leeuwen Ice Cream we can no longer give Selamat Pagi the attention it deserves, so this feels like a good time to say….. Selamat Malam (goodnight).”
Comments