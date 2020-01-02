Openings and Closings: Coffee, Crudo, and Cocktails

This week’s openings and closings brings lots of new places. We welcome post-workout shakes, a Japanese bar, and lots of new coffee shops, and say goodbye to a Gowanus legend.

Bay Ridge

9302 4th Avenue, between 93rd and 94th streets.

This local chain opened its latest location on 4th Avenue last week. The cafe and coworking spot serves breakfast and lunch in addition to their imported coffee, with dishes like pancakes, eggs benedict, and tuna salad. This latest location features a spiral staircase, lots of seating, and murals on the walls.

Boerum Hill

286 Livingston Street, between Nevins and Bond streets.

Burger Village’s latest location opened in Boerum Hill in November. This marks the chain’s second Brooklyn location. Guests can try their organic milkshakes and large variety of exotic burgers, such as boar, elk, and ostrich.

25 Bond Street, between Livingston and Fulton streets.

Boerum Hill welcomed Something Good around Thanksgiving . The place is serving rotisserie chicken, a variety of sides, and breakfast every weekday.

Bushwick

1006 Flushing Avenue, between Morgan Avenue and Vandervoort Place.

This Uruguayan restaurant opened its second location in Bushwick last November. You can enjoy a variety of dishes, including chicken liver pate, empanadas, and skirt steak. Sip on one of the spots cocktails while you eat, and don’t forget to grab a dessert before you leave.

Carroll Gardens

263 Smith Street, between Douglass and Degraw streets.

This new Carroll Gardens spot opened up on December 13th. The menu is long and unique, with dishes like mushroom brioche, steak hache, chickpea crepe, and brined salmon. Enjoy your meal with one of their house cocktails or many wines by the glass, all while looking out the fully windowed front wall.

Clinton Hill

274 Hall Street, between Dekalb and Willoughby avenues.

Rosalu Diner opened in Clinton Hill on November 12th for breakfast and lunch, as well as brunch on the weekends. Patrons can munch on classics like pancakes, shrimp and grits, cheeseburgers, and turkey clubs, as well as sip a full coffee bar. Once their liquor license is approved, Rosalu will be open for dinner service as well. By the folks of Bittersweet and Sit and Wonder.

Ditmas Park

1205 Cortelyou Road, between Westminster and Argyle roads.

Friends and family of Kings County Wines have finally opened their new wine bar on Cortelyou, in the old Kings County Wines space. They’ll be serving a limited menu for now until they get their footing, along with lots of hand-picked wines, of course.

1715 Foster Avenue, between E. 17th and E 18th streets.

The team behind Ox Tavern has opened a new spot on Foster Avenue. The grand opening was on New Year’s Eve.

Dumbo

52 Jay Street, between Plymouth and Water streets.

Dumbo’s latest boba shop had its soft opening on November 23rd. The shop serves a variety of teas right near the Brooklyn bridge, as well as coffee and ice cream.

Dyker Heights

6423 11th Avenue, between 64th and 65th streets.

Great Fellas opened softly to the public but is still anticipating their official grand opening. The spot is focused on protein and gym-friendly eats, with menu items like cookies and cream protein shakes, grilled chicken wraps, and lots of smoothies.

Gowanus

270 3rd Avenue #A, between Union and President streets.

Gowanus’ Canal Bar has reopened after closing since August 1st. The bar welcomed back patrons on Christmas Eve after finishing their remodel job.

Greenpoint

7 Bell Slip, off of Commercial Street.

The new development, Greenpoint Landing, has welcomed Eleva as its first tenant. This will be the second location for the East Williamsburg coffee bar. Their new Greenpoint Landing spot has seats for 25 people, coffee imported from Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Ethiopia, and locally baked goods like Dank Brooklyn’s vegan banana bread.

Industry City

269 36th Street, between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

This new Industry City bar comes from the people behind Angel’s Share, the East Village speakeasy. This new Japanese cocktail bar serves seasonal fruit cocktails, Japanese spirits, natural wines, and sakes. Guests can also munch on fluke crudo, chicken karaage and Japanese egg omelets.

Park Slope

412 5th Avenue, between 7th and 8th streets.

This new Park Slope seafood restaurant opened to the public earlier this month. The spot has a seven-day happy hour, with $1 oysters and clams and $8 glasses of wine. In addition to their seafood offerings, you can also try the bone marrow, pork loin roulade, cornmeal cake with maple bourbon ice cream.

483 4th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets.

This new Park Slope coffee house had its soft opening in early November. Enjoy your coffee in the wood-lined and cozy shop.

Prospect Lefferts Gardens

52 Lincoln Road, between Ocean and Flatbush avenues.

This Prospect Lefferts Gardens restaurant opened to the public mid-December, same owners as Taqueria El Patron and Ix, and serves traditional Mexican dishes, including tamales, torta, and guaraches.

Sunset Park

940 4th Avenue, between 35th and 36th streets.

This Sunset Park coffee, taco, and pastry shop had their soft opening on November 24th. All of their pastries, like their blueberry lime muffin, buttermilk biscuit, and corn kale cotija muffin are baked in-house, and the coffee is imported from Oaxaca. You can order your breakfast for delivery, or check out their 4th Avenue shop.

Williamsburg

Pastrami Masters

812 Grand Street, between Bushwick Avenue and Humboldt Street.

The latest from storied David’s Brisket has come to East Williamsburg, bringing the famous meat to a new neighborhood. Owner Fuad Hassan has taken charge of the restaurant, as it has opened in the space once occupied by his Lebanese spot, Wafa. Originally, the plan was to rebrand, but Hassan decided to keep both restaurants, allowing customers to order off of both David’s and Wafa’s menus.

Noods n’ Chill

170 South 3rd Street, between Bedford and Driggs avenues.

Plant Love House opened its fourth location in South Williamsburg this December. This new restaurant is serving noodles, curries, and Thai street breakfast. The spot can seat around 10-12 people and will also offer pick-up and delivery options.

Closings

569 Lincoln Place, between Classon and Franklin avenues.

Memphis Seoul closed it’s Crown Heights location, not long after opening in Ditmas Park’s Rusty Nail bar. But, don’t fear, since the spot will reopen in early January after they receive their wine and beer license.

Two Toms

255 3rd Avenue, between Union and President streets.

Gowanus’ legendary Two Toms has closed its doors after 70 years in business at the end of December, Pix11 reported. The report cited the owner’s retirement and noted that the building has since been sold.