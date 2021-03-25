Open Culture Program Brings Live Events to Brooklyn Streets

This Spring, over 50 Brooklyn streets may be used as entertainment venues, thanks to the new Open Culture program.

Open Culture will shut down selected streets (see at the end of the story) to drivers and turn them into ticketed socially distanced performances, workshops, and classes. The events can include museums, concert venues, dance classes, theater performances and comedy shows. Each event can have up to 200 people present and can run for as long as 12 hours.

Open Culture was formed by a partnership between Citywide Events Coordination and Management/ Street Activity Permit Office, NYC Department of Transportation, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME).

Each event will require a permit from the Mayor’s Street Activity Permit Office and may apply for up to four events per location per month. Those who wish to apply for a permit must meet the COVID-19 event guidelines, which include one block or less event radius, the local community board and precincts approval, and a COVID Safety Plan Affirmation that must be signed and uploaded. The events cannot interfere with Open Streets or Open Restaurants locations, however, permits will be considered on Open Streets if it takes up less than 50% of the street for less than six hours.

“Brooklyn’s dynamic artistic community has been eagerly awaiting opportunities to participate in the revitalization of our creative economy by presenting their work to the public in ways that are safe and engaging,” said Charlotte A. Cohen, Executive Director of Brooklyn Arts Council in the announcement.

“We are so delighted to see the City innovating the Open Culture Program as part of a collective effort to bring creativity back to our streets and our lives – we need the arts to reflect our shared humanity now more than ever, after a period of so much suffering and loss,” she added.

Two Brooklyn groups have been approved for Open Culture venues in the upcoming days.

This Saturday, March 27, Tiny Crowds Concert Series, produced by the Brooklyn venue, Purgatory, will host its first concert in East Williamsburg, on Manhattan Ave between Grand and Maujer St.

The concert will include two New York-based musicians, Bad Turner and Despina. The sold out show will open at 5:30 pm and the performance will begin at 6 pm.

Tiny Crowds Concert Series’ second show “A Railroad Hart Showcase” will be on April at 6:30 pm. The show will feature two New York-based artists, J. Hoard and Kamilah. Tickets for the show can be found here.

On April 9, 16, and 23, Movement Speaks, a class from Dances For A Variable Population (DVP), will host classes in Downtown Brooklyn on Hoyt St between Schermerhorn and State St.

DVP chose Downtown Brooklyn as the location for their classes because the studio has a lot of students in Brooklyn, said Naomi Goldberg Haas, Artistic Director for the group. DVP intends to keep using the location for as long as Open Cultures is open.

Staying in the same location each month will give DVP the ability to build a relationship with their students, said Goldberg Haas.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this program, promoting dance and creative movement on the streets, seeing people in person, and inspiring each other,” said Goldberg Haas.

“It’s about other people connecting face-to-face with people and allowing people to experience culture in relationship to someone else,” she added.

Here are the currently approved Open Culture locations in Brooklyn:

Ashland Place BETWEEN Fulton Street AND Lafayette Avenue

East 18th Street BETWEEN Church Avenue AND Caton Avenue

Hanson Place BETWEEN South Portland Avenue AND South Elliott place

Hanson Place BETWEEN South Oxford Street AND South Portland Avenue

Main Street BETWEEN Water Street AND Front Street

Manhattan Avenue BETWEEN Grand Street AND Maujer Street

Moore Street BETWEEN Graham Avenue AND Humboldt Street

South Oxford Street BETWEEN Lafayette Avenue AND Fulton Street

South Oxford Street BETWEEN Atlantic Commons AND Hanson Place

St. Felix Street BETWEEN Fulton Street AND Lafayette Avenue

St. Felix Street BETWEEN Hanson Place AND Lafayette Avenue

Hegeman Avenue BETWEEN Christopher Avenue AND Mother Gaston Boulevard

Carlton Avenue BETWEEN Flatbush Avenue AND Park Place

Fort Greene Place BETWEEN Lafayette Avenue AND Hanson Place

Rockwell Place BETWEEN Fulton Street AND DeKalb Avenue

Rockwell Place BETWEEN Fulton Street AND Lafayette Avenue

South Portland Avenue BETWEEN Hanson Place AND Atlantic Avenue

St. Marks Avenue BETWEEN 6th Avenue AND Flatbush Avenue

Bragg Street BETWEEN Avenue W AND Avenue X

Whitwell Place BETWEEN 1st Street AND Carroll Street

6th Street BETWEEN 3rd Avenue AND 2nd Avenue

7th Street BETWEEN 3rd Avenue AND 2nd Avenue

Beverly Road BETWEEN Church Avenue AND East 2nd Street

Degraw Street BETWEEN Nevins Street AND 3rd Avenue

Sackett Street BETWEEN 3rd Avenue AND 4th Avenue

Sackett Street BETWEEN Nevins Street AND 3rd Avenue

Douglass Street BETWEEN Bond Street AND Hoyt Street

Adams Street BETWEEN Sands Street AND Prospect Street

Bond Street BETWEEN Livingston Street AND Fulton Street

Division Avenue BETWEEN Kent Avenue AND Dead End

Dock Street BETWEEN Front Street AND Water Street

Gallatin Place BETWEEN Livingston Street AND Fulton Street

Greenpoint Avenue BETWEEN West Street AND Dead End

Hoyt Street BETWEEN Schermerhorn Street AND State Street

North 6th Street BETWEEN Berry Street AND Bedford Avenue

North 6th Street BETWEEN Kent Avenue AND North 6th Place

56th Street BETWEEN 4th Avenue AND 5th Avenue

59th Street BETWEEN 5th Avenue AND 6th Avenue

Richards Street BETWEEN Verona Street AND Visitation Place

Richards Street BETWEEN Visitation Place AND Pioneer Street

Richards Street BETWEEN Pioneer Street AND King Street

West 10th Street BETWEEN Surf Avenue AND Riegelmann Boardwalk

West 12th Street BETWEEN Avenue V AND 86th Street

West 22nd Street BETWEEN Neptune Avenue AND Dead End

West 23rd Street BETWEEN Neptune Avenue AND Dead End

4th Street BETWEEN 5th Avenue AND Mid-block

Manhattan Avenue BETWEEN Jackson Street AND Withers Street

President Street BETWEEN 4th Avenue AND 3rd Avenue

Union Street BETWEEN Hoyt Street AND Bond Street

Commercial Street BETWEEN Box Street AND Clay Street

Garfield Place BETWEEN 8th Avenue AND Prospect Park West

Lincoln Place BETWEEN 6th Avenue AND 7th Avenue

Park Place BETWEEN 7th Avenue AND Flatbush Avenue

You can find upcoming events near you at the NYC Event Permit site.