One Killed, One Critical After Retaining Wall Collapses

SUNSET PARK/BORO PARK – At around 01:10 pm Monday afternoon, 911 received calls for a retaining wall that collapsed on a few workers in the rear of 454 42nd Street.

When first responders got to the scene they discovered a retaining had collapsed on two workers trapping them. After working for a while to rescue the victims, 1 worker was pronounced deceased on the scene, and the 2nd was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Initial reports suggest that the workers were doing work in the rear of 453 43rd Street and that they were working from 454 42nd Street where the incident happened.

Fire Marshals & Building department are investigating the cause of the accident.