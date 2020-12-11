One Injured, One Dead In Crown Heights Shooting

CROWN HEIGHTS – Two men were shot and one is dead following an early morning shooting.

On Friday, December 11, at around 2:35 a.m., cops responded to a 911 call about a shooting inside Albany Houses on Park Place. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right hand. They were both taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, according to the NYPD. The 38-year-old man was pronounced dead and the 41-year-old is in stable condition.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.