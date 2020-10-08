One Dead, Three Injured In Brownsville Shooting

BROWNSVILLE – One person is dead and three are injured after a shooting that took place last night around 10:40 p.m.

According to the NYPD, four men were shot on Hegeman Avenue near Osborn Street. One of them was found with a gunshot wound to the chest, and died at Brookdale Hospital.

A 44-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm, a 32-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, and a 31-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The 44-year-old was taken to Brookdale Hospital. The latter two were taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County. All three of them are in stable condition, cops say.

Murders have doubled in the 73rd Precinct, which encompasses Brownsville and Ocean Hill. In 2020 so far, there have been 21 murders as of last week. In 2019, there were 11. The number of shooting incidents has nearly tripled, going from 28 in 2019 to 79 this year. And the number of shooting victims has more than doubled, going from 46 in 2019 to 95 in 2020 so far.

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The name and age of the man who died have not yet been released.