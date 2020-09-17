Police & Fire

One Dead, Several Injured After Fire Truck & Ambulance Crash Responding To Emergencies

Zainab Iqbal
A fire truck hit a pole after crashing into an ambulance during an emergency. (Photo: Hillel Lichtenstein)

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – One person is dead and several are injured after an ambulance and a fire truck crashed into each other while responding to emergencies early this morning.

At around 12:45 a.m. today, a fire truck was responding to a fire on Willoughby Ave near Marcus Garvey Blvd. and was racing with its sirens trying to get there. As it was traveling eastbound on Throop Avenue, it hit the side of an ambulance that also had its sirens and was racing northbound on Myrtle Avenue.

The patient inside the ambulance died during the crash. (Photo: Hillel Lichtenstein)

The ambulance hit a pole and a vehicle, while the firetruck mounted the sidewalk and hit another pole, the NYPD said. The ambulance was transporting a 59-year-old man who had a heart attack and his 35-year-old sister to Woodhull Hospital, which was just a block away.

The 59-year-old man died during the crash. The 35-year-old woman is in a coma, CBS reported. Two paramedics, one person in the car, and six firefighters also suffered injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Avatar

Zainab Iqbal

Zainab is a staff reporter at Bklyner who sometimes writes poetry in her free time || zainab@bklyner.com

