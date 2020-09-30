KENSINGTON/MIDWOOD – A 24-year-old is dead and a 21-year-old is injured after their speeding car crashed into a tree early this morning.

Just before 12:40 a.m., Nuvakh Ilishayev, 24, was driving a 2019 BMW M5 sedan with a 21-year-old sitting on the front passenger side. They were driving northbound on Ocean Parkway, the NYPD said, at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree on Newkirk Avenue.

Both people were found pinned inside the car with severe body trauma. Ilishayev was unconscious and unresponsive. They were both taken to Maimonides Hospital where Ilishayev was pronounced dead and the other is in stable condition.

Ilishayev lived just blocks away on Ocean Parkway between Beverly Road and Avenue C. According to the NYPD, the crash is under investigation.

In the month of August, according to city data, there were 87 motor vehicle collisions with 65 people who were injured in the confines of the 70th Preicicnt which includes parts of Kensington, Midwood, Fiske Terrace, Ditmas Park, and Prospect Park South.