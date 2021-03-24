One Dead in Bushwick Stabbing

One man had died after a stabbing, steps from his home in Bushwick on Monday.

At 3 pm on Monday, March 22, cops responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed at the intersection of Hart St and Knickerbocker Ave (83 Pct).

When cops arrived, they found 24-year-old Jose Perez Rivera, of Hart Street in Bushwick, with multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm. EMS arrived transported Rivera to the NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst, where he died.

Jonathan Hernandez, 21, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, cops say.

The investigation remains ongoing.