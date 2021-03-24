Homicide

One Dead in Bushwick Stabbing

Anna Conkling|
Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

One man had died after a stabbing, steps from his home in Bushwick on Monday.

At 3 pm on Monday, March 22, cops responded to a 911 call of a man stabbed at the intersection of Hart St and Knickerbocker Ave (83 Pct).

When cops arrived, they found 24-year-old Jose Perez Rivera, of Hart Street in Bushwick, with multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm. EMS arrived transported Rivera to the NYC Health + Hospital/Elmhurst, where he died.

Jonathan Hernandez, 21, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree, cops say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

share this story
Avatar

Anna Conkling

Anna Conkling is a reporter at Bklyner. She is a senior at The New School majoring in Journalism and Design.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Editors’ Picks

B

Across Brooklyn, Providing Emergency Food Remains a Challenge

Brooklyn Shows Support to Its Asian-American Communities

Will All 258 “Affordable” Units at Largest Pacific Park Tower Go to the Better-Off?