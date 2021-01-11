Police & Fire

One Dead in Boat Fire

Anna Conkling|

One man has died, as a result of a boat fire at Pier 5 Marina in Brooklyn Bridge Park, cops say. 

Last Saturday, January 9, 86-year-old Archie Joyner of Brooklyn Heights was found unconscious and unresponsive on the 52-foot Jefferson Recreational boat as the FDNY extinguished the fire.  

After Joyner was “hulled” from the boat, cops say, EMS transported him to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The investigation into the cause of Joyner’s death is still ongoing, and the cause of the fire remains unknown, FDNY says. 

