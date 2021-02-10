Man Dead After Assault in Cypress Hills

Andrew Garris, the 26-year-old man who lived in an apartment in Ozone Park, died on Jan 28, as a result of an assault 11 days earlier in Cypress Hills.

On Jan 17 at 5:10 am, cops responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted on the corner of Pitkin Ave and Atkins Ave in Cypress Hills (75 Precinct). When cops arrived, they found Garris with head trauma. Garris originally refused medical attention, but eventually he was brought to Brookdale Hospital via EMS. On Jan 28 Garris died due to injuries received in the assault and his death has been ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.