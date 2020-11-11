Off-Duty Cop Shoots Alleged Carjacker In Canarsie

CANARSIE – An off-duty cop shot an alleged carjacker who knocked on his window with a gun early this morning as the cop was heading home.

On Wednesday, November 11 at around 2:00 a.m., an off-duty cop got in his car at the corner of East 87 Street and Foster Avenue, according to the NYPD. Then, a 28-year-old man approached the vehicle and knocked on the window of the driver’s side with a firearm.

“Our member of the service pulled his vehicle away from the suspect and exited the car; at this time the suspect fired at least one round, barely missing the officer,” Chief of Detectives Rodney K. Harrison said this morning. “The off-duty officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the chest.”

The suspect and the officer were both taken to the local hospital, where the suspect is in serious condition. The officer is being treated and evaluated. According to the NYPD, two firearms were recovered at the scene.