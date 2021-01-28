Central Brooklyn

NYPD Searching For Two Teenage Serial Robbers

Salma Elazab|

These two kids are in trouble. Between the dates of December 9, 2020, and December 20, 2020, it was reported to police that two teenagers, aged 16 and 18 cops think, had committed 12 robberies.

Images of the two robbers police are searching for. By NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The boys threatened victims with weapons and stole their belongings – money, cell phones, and wallets.

They were last active within the confines of the 67, 71, and 77 precincts, comprising the neighborhoods of East Flatbush, Remsen Village, Crown Heights, Wingate, Prospect Lefferts, and Prospect Heights.

Images of the two robberies police are searching for. By NYPD Crime Stoppers.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the individuals.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

You can also submit tips by visiting the NYPD Crime Stoppers website here or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All tips are confidential.

