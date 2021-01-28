NYPD Searching For Two Teenage Serial Robbers

These two kids are in trouble. Between the dates of December 9, 2020, and December 20, 2020, it was reported to police that two teenagers, aged 16 and 18 cops think, had committed 12 robberies.

The boys threatened victims with weapons and stole their belongings – money, cell phones, and wallets.

They were last active within the confines of the 67, 71, and 77 precincts, comprising the neighborhoods of East Flatbush, Remsen Village, Crown Heights, Wingate, Prospect Lefferts, and Prospect Heights.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the individuals.

