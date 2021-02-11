NYPD Searching for Man Who Assaulted Bus Driver

Police are searching for a man who brutally assaulted an MTA bus driver at the Clarkson Avenue / E91 St bus stop (991 Clarkson Ave) last Tuesday.

B47 bus was traveling westbound on Clarkson Avenue towards Remsen Avenue when an unidentified man approached the driver and spit on him before getting off the bus.

The driver followed him off the bus and a verbal fight ensued. The man struck the driver on the head with a piece of wood and ran southbound on Remsen Avenue.

The 57-year-old bus driver lost consciousness from the injury and was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals Kings County where he is currently in stable condition.

The wanted individual is approximately 20 years old. He has a dark complexion and weighs about 170 pounds and is around 5’11 tall. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, a knit cap, blue jeans, a surgical mask, sneakers, and a blue and green backpack.

The NYPD is requesting the public’s assistance in finding this man.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish.

You can also submit tips by visiting the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.