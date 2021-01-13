NYPD Looking For Hit & Run Driver

On Tuesday, December 29, 2020, a 60-year old woman was struck and injured in a hit and run. There is still very little information regarding the incident.



This occurred at the intersection of Sterling Place and Ralph Avenue in Weeksville, where there is a bus stop. The victim was walking along Sterling Place when she was struck by the car. She is now at the NYC Health + Hospitals Kings County Hospital in stable condition after suffering multiple broken bones. It is unclear when she will recover.

The driver did not stop following the collision and has still not been found by authorities. It is still unclear whether this was done on purpose or not. The NYPD is asking for assistance in finding the driver for further invitation to take place. The car that he or she was driving is a gray Nissan Altima sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident or the driver involved is instructed to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-800-577-8477. Spanish speakers can call 1-888-57-PISTA or 1-888-577-4782.

Information can also be accepted online on the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or via Twitter @NYPDTips.