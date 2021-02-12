NYPD Horses Break Free From Officers, Gallop Freely in Midwood

MIDWOOD- Yesterday, two NYPD horses named Samson and Freedom galloped freely through the streets of Midwood after police dismounted from the animals.

The incident unfolded at around noon on E. Eighth St and Quentin Road. The NYPD cops and sergeant traveling by horse were patrolling the streets when the officer suffered a minor medical episode. The two cops dismounted from the horses and then called EMS, which was believed to spook the horses, said Detective Annette Shelton, DCPI.

Brooklyn: Quentin Road and East 9th Street: Two NYPD horses take off running after one officer fell off and was being treated by Flatbush Hatzolah Volunteers. After a brief pursuit, both were apprehended. The officer is stable. pic.twitter.com/D0DGoSp3Mz — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) February 11, 2021

The horses galloped away southwards on Ocean Parkway, one stepping on the sergeant’s foot in the process. A widely spread Twitter video shows the two black horses navigating their way through traffic.

Ten minutes after the initial incident, ESU were able to capture the horses at 1200 Ocean Parkway and transport them in a mobile carrier to a nearby stable where they were given a medical evaluation.

Both horses are safe and unharmed and the two officers were taken to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn, where they are in stable condition.