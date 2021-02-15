NYPD Arrest Suspects In Two Murders

NYPD informs they have arrested Arrested Nasir Perez, 18, of 47th Street in Brooklyn in connection with the murder of Derek Tiucios, 17, of 46th Street, also in Brooklyn.

Tiucios was shot in the chest on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at approximately 2:30 pm in front of 436 East 26th Street (67 Precinct) and he died at Kings County Hospital. A 16-year old boy was shot in the hand at the same time and transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition. Perez has been charged with murder, robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and assault.

Police have also arrested Gerald Quarls, 44, from Augusta, Georgia in connection with the November 8, 2020 murder of Eryk Ford, 28, of Saint Johns Place in Brooklyn. He has been charged with two counts of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Ford was shot twice in his torso and twice in his leg around 7:20 pm on Sunday, November 8, at the corner of Ralph Avenue and Lincoln Place (77th Precinct) and died at Brookdale Hospital.