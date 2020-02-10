NYC Parks Employee Arrested for Shooting Girlfriend’s Ex and Endangering a Child

BUSHWICK — A New York City Parks Department employee is facing numerous charges after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in a car with a child inside on Saturday night.

Saturday, February 8, just after 10 p.m., an off-duty City Parks employee, 46-year-old Bruce E. Hansley, shot at his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in a car with a child inside, cops said. Police suspect the incident to be a reaction after a domestic dispute.

The police don’t have the address of where the shooting happened and it is unknown whether the girlfriend was present during the shooting.

Pix 11 reported that the victim’s 8-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, was unharmed.

Shortly after, around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday, Hansley was arrested and charged in Bushwick.

He was charged with: Attempted Murder, Assault, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, and Acting in a Manner to Injure a Child.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

