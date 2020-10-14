Now Hiring: Snow Laborers For Winter

The NYC Department of Sanitation relies on emergency snow laborers to clear crosswalks and bus stops after the big storms. This year, the department requires advanced online registrations from those interested in helping clear the streets should we get a big storm, and the registration is now open at nyc.gov/snow.

Emergency Snow Laborers are paid by the day to shovel snow and clear ice from bus stops, crosswalks, fire hydrants, and steps across the city. Property owners are still responsible for keeping sidewalks abutting their properties clear and accessible.

The reason for the registration is so that the COVID-19 related protocols can be maintained when scheduling the 15-minute application appointment that will take place at the Department’s 59 garages.

To apply, snow laborers must be at least 18 years of age, be eligible to work in the United States, and capable of performing heavy physical labor. They will need two small photos (1 ½ square), original and copy of two forms of identification and their Social Security card, NYC DOS informs.

The pay is $15 per hour to start and $22.50 per hour after 40 hours are worked in a week.