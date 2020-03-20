New York State Will Go On PAUSE Sunday Night, What That Means

Governor Cuomo has signed the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order, which goes into effect at 8:00 pm on Sunday. It consists of public health safety measures that only essential workers and businesses are exempt from, and that will be enforced by the local law enforcement. This extreme measure is the latest attempt to increase social distancing in hopes to slow the spread of Coronavirus COVID – 19. As of 10 am this morning, there were 2,950 additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State (new total of 7,102) of which 4,408 were in NYC (1,929 new cases), and 23 Counties confirmed new cases.

PAUSE order says that all non-essential businesses statewide must close in-office personnel functions effective at 8 pm on Sunday, March 22. It also temporarily bans all non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason.

This morning Governor issued the following directives:

10-Point Policy that Assures Uniform Safety for Everyone (PAUSE)

100% Closure of non-essential busin esses statewide, e ffective 8pm Sunday

“Matilda’s Law” (named after Governor’s mother) requires New Yorkers age 70 and older, people with compromised immune systems and those with underlying illnesses to stay home and limit home visitation to immediate family members or close friends in need of emergency assistance. If it is necessary to visit such individuals, the visitor should get prescreened by taking temperature and seeing if the person is exhibiting other flu-like symptoms. Both individuals should wear a mask for the duration of the visit.

90-day moratorium on any residential or commercial evictions

Asked Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) product providers to sell non-essential products to the State and is asking all PPE product providers to sell to the state any products that are not essential or not currently being used. Businesses interested in selling products to the state should contact Simonida Subotic at 646-522-8477 or covid19supp lies@exec.ny.gov

The Governor’s 10-point NYS on PAUSE plan is as follows:

Effective at 8PM on Sunday, March 22 , all non-essential businesses statewide will be closed; Non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason (e.g. parties, celebrations or other social events) are canceled or postponed at this time; Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced; When in public individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet from others; Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet; Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where they come in close contact with other people; Individuals should limit use of public transportation to when absolutely necessary and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders; Sick individuals should not leave their home unless to receive medical care and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of their health; Young people should also practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations; and Use precautionary sani tizer practices such as using isopropyl alcohol wipes.

“Matilda’s Law” includes the following rules for vulnerable populations: