New Seven-Story Condo Building Coming to 429 Tompkins Ave

A new seven-story condominium building is coming to the corner of Tompkins Avenue and Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The new building, which is being developed by Dragonfly Developments LLC and designed by Isaac & Stern Architects, will be built on the four adjacent lots running from 429-435 Tompkins Avenue, and will contain 40 units ranging from studios to two-bedrooms. The structure will have a total square footage of about 35,000, and include parking facilities.

The architect released renderings yesterday of the building exterior, lobby and an outdoor courtyard area. The renderings show a multi-colored brick veneer and glass balconies. Isaac & Stern has contracted with Clouds Architecture Office to complete the building’s interior design.

The development is in an R6A zoning district, and is as-of-right. Though the lots included in the project also have a C2-4 commercial overlay that would allow for ground-floor retail use, the renderings do not appear to show any planned retail spaces.

Dragonfly purchased the properties in July and August 2018, paying a total of $7,550,000 for the four lots. They have not yet announced an expected completion date, or how the apartments will be priced.

Dragonfly previously developed 139 Meserole Street in Williamsburg, another condominium building featuring similarly-sized units.