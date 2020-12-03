New Outdoor Holiday Market At Metrotech, By The Tree!

Downtown Brooklyn has a new place to shop for the holidays. Brookfield Properties opened its first-ever Holiday Village at the MetroTech Commons yesterday, featuring over 25 local vendors.

The open-air holiday market’s focus is on local artisans, accessories, home goods, beauty products, jewelry, plants, and artisanal distillers, and is located directly in front of the Christmas tree. While not all the vendors are Brooklyn based, the borough is represented.

Who’s there? Folks from Beach House Bellewaera, a zero-waste fashion company that makes its handmade garments in Brooklyn through sustainable practices, and Red Bridge Studio, anotehr Brooklyn company with artfully designed textiles and ceramics as well as Brooklyn Bar, a small business of bar soaps, bath & body, and scented candles handcrafted in Brooklyn, and JoyVanna, a Brooklyn based all-natural candle company, among others.

Let’s keep the holiday shopping local this year!

Here are the hours: