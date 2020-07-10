New Greenmarket At Domino Park This Sunday

This Sunday, July 12, a new farmers market will be opening in Williamsburg. Located at Domino Park, the greenmarket is a partnership between Two Trees, who built and operate the privately owned public park, and Grow NYC that operates 14 markets in Brooklyn, including the South Williamsburg one on Taylor Street at Lee Avenue on Thursdays.

The market will operate every Sunday through November 22, and will have vegetables and fruit from Ulster county farmers, milk and cheese, chicken and eggs, bread, and flowers. Right now beans, beets, lettuce and more are all in season.

While sampling of products has been discontinued, “everything sold at market is 100% farmer grown, produced, caught, or foraged,” Grow NYC informs, and in addition to cash, SNAP/EBT, Debit/Credit, WIC & Senior FMNP coupons are all accepted. In addition, EBT users for every $5 spent in EBT, customers receive a $2 Health Buck coupon to purchase additional fruits and vegetables – check in with the market manager when you get there to get the Health bucks.

When: Sundays from July 12th until November 22nd

Time: 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: South 4th Street between Kent Ave. & River St. in Brooklyn

Who: A group of regional farmers will be joining the market. See below for complete list: Back Home Farm Certified Organic vegetables from Ulster County, NY Chaseholm Farm Organic, grass-fed cow’s milk and cheese from Dutchess County, NY Knead Love Bakery Gluten-free sourdough breads from New York, NY Maynard Farms & Orchards Orchard fruit from Ulster County, NY R & R Produce Vegetables and field fruits from Orange County, NY Tucker Farm (formerly S + R Farms) Cut flowers from Burlington County, NJ She Wolf Bakery Breads from Kings County, New York Green Table Farms Chicken, eggs, chicken pot pie, and chicken stock from Washington County, New York



Don’t forget to wear a mask, keep your distance, ask for assistance to select products you wish to purchase, go alone (don’t bring your dogs into the market), and don’t linger.