New Chipotle Hosts Sunset Park High School PTA Fundraiser Today!

Today, between 4-8 pm, Sunset Park’s new Chipotle Mexican Grill will be helping the Sunset Park High School PTA raise money for their school.

The location opened on January 12th and features a ‘Chipotlane‘, or a drive-thru that allows people to order their meals online and pick them up without having to leave their cars.

This is the first Chipotle restaurant in Brooklyn to feature a drive-thru and took over the spot previously occupied by Burger King at 4101 4th Ave Brooklyn, New York, 11232.

According to Erin Wolford, Senior Director of External Communications at Chipotle Mexican Grill, each location employs an average of 25 people; this new location’s staff is made up of mainly Brooklyn and NYC residents. Jobs at Chipotle offer a plethora of benefits, including mental healthcare and education assistance.

To celebrate the grand opening of their new location and introduce their ‘Chipotlane’, as well as to contribute to the community, the Sunset Park restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money for Sunset Park High School.

The fundraiser will go on from 4 pm until 8 pm, during which 33% of purchases will be given directly to the Sunset Park High School PTA.

You can ordering for pickup via the Chiptole application or website and if you enter the following code at checkout: 6R7TGGJ the school will receive your contribution.

This fundraiser was possible as part of a program Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. launched to help communities raise money for local causes. The company is predominantly focused on assisting K-12 schools, libraries, youth and university groups, community gardens, as well as food and sustainable agriculture organizations.

Those interested in starting a fundraiser for their group or cause can check their eligibility and fill out an application here. Requests must be submitted at least three weeks before the projected date of the fundraiser to be considered.