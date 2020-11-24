New Building Coming To Medgar Evers College Prep

CROWN HEIGHTS – A new 681 seat, five-story building is coming soon to Medgar Evers College Preparatory School, the Mayor’s office announced yesterday.

The building will replace eight Transportable Classroom Units (TCUs) provided by CUNY that students used before. Those classrooms will be demolished before construction. This was done in partnership with the Department of Education (DOE), the School Construction Authority (SCA), and CUNY. The new building will be located adjacent to the school’s current site at 1186 Carroll Street with expected occupancy for the start of the 2025 school year.

“This project is a testament to the power of collaboration and our confidence in New York’s future, a future being strengthened by our commitment to quality education in state-of-the-art facilities,” CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said.

“The fruits of this project will be of enormous benefit to the local Brooklyn community, the city school system, CUNY, and the New York City economy for many years to come. For the Medgar Evers College community, marking its 50th anniversary this year, it means the opportunity to grow and thrive in almost 50,000 square feet of new classroom and office space.”

The new facility will include a competition-sized gymnasium with locker rooms for high school use, science labs, and 50,000 square feet of space to be used by CUNY. The building will be a fully air-conditioned, accessible facility for students, and will have 22 classrooms, four science labs, and programmed space for CUNY. It will also include a resource room, supervisory office, staff lunch/conference room, and space to store bicycles.

SCA will begin designing the building in the spring of 2021, and construction is expected to begin in 2022.

“We are in a moment not only of transformation but a moment where we have to be poised for a great recovery, and this city has done some things this year that really added to that history of greatness in New York City. When people said we could not come back from disease, we proved time and time again we could. We’ve done remarkable things, but we’re going to have to do even more remarkable things ahead,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said yesterday.

“We are here today to celebrate something great for this neighborhood, for this borough, for the children at Medgar Evers, but also to celebrate that this is another part of our recovery, that we’re continuing to build things, that we’re continuing to make things better. We are far, far from done in New York City. I truly believe we put our shoulders and our backs to it. We do what New Yorkers do. We show the strength and resilience. The best is yet to come.”