New Biz: Polish Market, Lactation Pod, and Luxury Senior Living

Openings
Vacation Planet @ Williamsburg
Digital and mixed media artist Anne Spalter is taking over 8,300-square-feet to bring a “Vacation Planet” to Brooklyn. This immersive installation crosses over multiple disciplines and incorporates real tropical plants, an ocean soundscape combined with sun-emulating water lights and digitally printed spheres up to 16 feet in diameter.
Address: 25 Kent Avenue, Williamsburg
Hours: running through February 4, 2020. Open 11am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday.
Free Yoga @ Industry City
Brooklyn’s Industry City is hosting a free yoga series throughout January on Thursday nights. The classes are open to the public at no charge, they just ask to bring a yoga mat. Teachers Mary Lou Burkhardt and Linda Lopes, will be leading a mindfulness practice to unite and elevate your mind, body, and spirit. There will be an hour of yoga asana followed by fifteen minutes of guided journaling. They will provide journaling materials.
Address: The Landing at Industry City (Building 2) 220 36th St
Quarters Co-Living @ Bed-Stuy, Williamsburg, Fort Greene
This week, Forbes reported a German co-living company, Quarters, will expand into Brooklyn with multiple new locations, after successfully launching two in Manhattan. A new residence with 84 beds is being built at 1190 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, another one with 160 beds for at a 50,000-square-foot site comprising two buildings at 186 N. Sixth and 165 N. Fifth streets in North Williamsburg, and a third with 46 beds at 251 Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene.
The ready-to-move-in spaces offer all sorts of amenities, like entertainment areas, offices, social spaces, gyms, outdoor patios, and courtyards, and flexible rent agreements.
The Watermark @ Brooklyn Heights
A luxury senior living property is coming to Brooklyn Heights in early spring of 2020. The Watermark is a conversion of the historic Leverich Towers Hotel and a former Jehovah’s Witnesses’ residential property into an upscale senior residence, which will feature 275 newly renovated units. They will offer residences for Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Memory Care for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Fitness Factory Health Club @ Clinton Hill
Fitness Factory Health Club gym signed an 18,000-square-foot lease at 475 Clermont, a luxury rental building on the border in Clinton Hill and are slated to open mid-2020. This will be their sixth location across NY and NJ. Full-service gym and fitness center will feature weight and circuit training equipment, spa amenities, specialty classes, and personal training services.
Address: 475 Clermont Street, Clinton Hill
Hours: TBD
Lactation Pod @ Atlantic Terminal
This Monday a new Lactation Pod by Mamava was unveiled at the Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn for nursing parents on-the-go.
The private, enclosed area, has two spacious benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. It is ADA-compatible with a 60” turnaround for parents using wheelchairs and dual grab bars, the MTA said in a release.
Parents can contact an agent at the ticket window at Atlantic Terminal daily between 6:10 a.m. and 9:50 p.m. to sign into the pod.
