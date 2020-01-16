New Biz: Polish Market, Lactation Pod, and Luxury Senior Living

Welcome to our business column, where we’ll share news on expansions, new biz, pop-ups, art shows, and recent closures.

Openings

Vacation Planet @ Williamsburg

Digital and mixed media artist Anne Spalter is taking over 8,300-square-feet to bring a “Vacation Planet” to Brooklyn. This immersive installation crosses over multiple disciplines and incorporates real tropical plants, an ocean soundscape combined with sun-emulating water lights and digitally printed spheres up to 16 feet in diameter.

Address: 25 Kent Avenue, Williamsburg

Hours: running through February 4, 2020. Open 11am – 7pm, Wednesday – Sunday.

Free Yoga @ Industry City Brooklyn’s Industry City is hosting a free yoga series throughout January on Thursday nights. The classes are open to the public at no charge, they just ask to bring a yoga mat. Teachers Mary Lou Burkhardt and Linda Lopes, will be leading a mindfulness practice to unite and elevate your mind, body, and spirit. There will be an hour of yoga asana followed by fifteen minutes of guided journaling. They will provide journaling materials.

Address: The Landing at Industry City (Building 2) 220 36th St Hours: Thursdays in January, 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Quarters Co-Living @ Bed-Stuy, Williamsburg, Fort Greene

This week, Forbes reported a German co-living company, Quarters, will expand into Brooklyn with multiple new locations, after successfully launching two in Manhattan. A new residence with 84 beds is being built at 1190 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, another one with 160 beds for at a 50,000-square-foot site comprising two buildings at 186 N. Sixth and 165 N. Fifth streets in North Williamsburg, and a third with 46 beds at 251 Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene. The ready-to-move-in spaces offer all sorts of amenities, like entertainment areas, offices, social spaces, gyms, outdoor patios, and courtyards, and flexible rent agreements.

The Watermark @ Brooklyn Heights

A luxury senior living property is coming to Brooklyn Heights in early spring of 2020. The Watermark is a conversion of the historic Leverich Towers Hotel and a former Jehovah’s Witnesses’ residential property into an upscale senior residence, which will feature 275 newly renovated units. They will offer residences for Independent Living, Assisted Living, or Memory Care for patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Mighty Quinn’s BBQ @ Brooklyn Nick Maros, owner of Bareburger and Orangetheory Fitness, signed a five-unit deal with NYC-based Mighty Quinn’s Barbeque to expand the brand’s footprint in Brooklyn this week. Currently they’re looking at Park Slope for a flagship location, aiming to open the first Mighty Quinn’s restaurant in late spring. Mighty Quinn’s currently already three restaurants in Brooklyn, with locations in Crown Heights, Williamsburg, and Prospect Park. Address: TBD