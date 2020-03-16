Two People Shot Dead in Two Days

The city is just about shutting down, people are staying at home, and last week was quiet. However, two murders did take place – one on Friday and one on Saturday. None have taken place since in Brooklyn.

PARK SLOPE – On Friday, March 13 at around 4:55 p.m., cops found a 31-year-old man unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white 2019 Chevrolet Impala, on the corner of Sixth Avenue and 1st Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital where he died. Cops say they believe the shooter cut him off while they were driving. No arrests, cops have not yet released the name of the victim.

BUSHWICK – On Saturday, March 14 at around 8:18 p.m., a 53-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the NYPD, the victim was in the passenger seat of a parked white Hyundai at the intersection of Palmetto Street and Broadway. He was unconscious and unresponsive and was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing and there have been no arrests made as of this afternoon. The name of the victim also has not yet been released.