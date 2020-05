Angel Medina, 62, was shot and killed inside his home on Sutter Avenue on Tuesday, May 19 just before 3 pm.

NYPD responded to a 911 call about a men shot inside of 301 Sutter Avenue yesterday afternoon, and discovered Medina inside of his apartment with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was pronounced dead at the scene. As of this writing, there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.